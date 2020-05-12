Orchard Park cancels Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Parade

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Parade in Orchard Park are canceled due to COVID-19, town, and village officials say.

The event was scheduled to take place on May 25 at 9 a.m.

Officials are requesting everyone in the community to participate in the “Ring for Rememberance” that day.

This coordinates churches and citizens to ring their bells or chimes at 9 a.m., and at 9:10 a.m., there will be a moment of silence to remember the fallen, according to Orchard Park officials.

