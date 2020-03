ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park has closed its Planning Department until further notice.

Until the State of Emergency there is lifted, no new projects or revised plans will be accepted. People should not try to drop off plans, either.

Currently, the Municipal Center is closed to the public.

In addition to this, the April 2020 Conservation Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings are also cancelled.