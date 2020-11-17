Orchard Park CSD to go fully remote starting Monday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Monday, the Orchard Park Central School District will transition to fully remote learning.

In an email to families in the district, School Superintendent Matthew McGarrity said “the district is very concerned with how quickly the COVID-19 virus is spreading in our community.”

“The primary factors impacting this transition are the extensive student, teacher and staff absences from our departments and buildings,” McGarrity wrote.

He says the high number of absences are making it a challenge to keep up in-person instruction.

Currently, numerous parts of Erie County are designated as “yellow zones,” but if they become orange or red zones before Monday, the school will immediately transition to remote learning.