ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday on an inclusive playground at Windom Elementary School in Orchard Park, allowing outdoor fun to be even more accessible.

The playground is designed to be inclusive to all students and also includes a dedicated area for those in pre-k.

“It’s really about creating a welcoming and affirming environment for all students and the playground is a great start,” said Windom Elementary principal Phil Johnson.

Children of all ages got their first chance to experience the thrills of the completed project on Tuesday, and it was apparent they were enjoying the time outside.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve been able to do and our kids love being here. They’ve been looking out the window staring at the playground for the last few days so they’re more excited than anybody,” Johnson said.

The playground is a part of the Investing in Our Future Facilities Project, which was approved by voters in May of last year. Windom is the second of four inclusive playgrounds to be completed within the Orchard Park Central School District.