Orchard Park gym owner says he was arrested while trying to attend school board meeting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local gym owner, and vocal opponent of Erie County’s mask mandate, says he was arrested “for allegedly not wearing a mask on a previous occasion.”

Tuesday night on Facebook, Robby Dinero, who owns Athletes Unleashed in Orchard Park, posted a photo of himself being arrested.

In the post, Dinero says he was trying to attend an Orchard Park CSD school board meeting when the arrest took place. At the time, he says he was wearing a mask.

“They just keep digging the hole deeper for themselves,” Dinero wrote.

The gym owner went on to praise parents who took their masks off at the board meeting, and those who did the same at a separate meeting in Hamburg.

“If these govt hacks believe arresting me is going to slow any of this down or stop parents from fighting, they are more ignorant and deluded than we thought,” Dinero wrote.

The post ended with Dinero calling for people to not “make this about the police.”

“They were awesome and are doing the Lord’s work,” he said. “Please keep them in your prayers during these times.”

In the past, Dinero was the subject of a lawsuit filed by New York State. According to Dinero’s attorney, the lawsuit claimed that Athletes Unleashed violated the state’s mask rules.

Dinero was facing up to $100,000 in fines, but this past July, the case was dropped.