Orchard Park K.I.A. Memorial Road March honors fallen soldiers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Runners laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park Saturday for a good cause.

The K.I.A. Memorial Road March honors fallen soldiers while raising money for veterans and their families.

The 10k run was started by Lt. Sergeant Major Jason Jaskula, an Iraq veteran. He says this year’s run is a little more meaningful because of what’s happening in Afghanistan.

They want to be there for the vets who spent time and endured injuries and lost fellow troops in the war.

K.I.A. hosts all kinds of events throughout the year honoring veterans.