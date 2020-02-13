Live Now
Erie County Executive discusses next steps in the county’s Phase II Convention Center Study
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Orchard Park man arrested, extradited to Kentucky on child sex charge

Orchard Park

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man who was wanted by authorities in Kentucky has been arrested.

Jack Davies, 21, was wanted on a warrant charging him with use of a minor in a sex performance.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the warrant on Tuesday, and deputies began searching for him the following morning.

While they were looking for Davies, his attorney contacted the Sheriff’s Office and arranged for his surrender.

On Wednesday, just before 9 a.m., Davies surrendered to deputies. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center before being extradited to Campbell County, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss