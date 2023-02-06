ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man has $200 less after being found guilty of trespassing on the Orchard Park Central School District grounds.

51-year-old Robert Dinero was ordered to pay a $75 fine and a $125 surcharge. The Erie County District Attorney’s office says in December 2021, Dinero entered and remained in Orchard Park Middle School, even though he wasn’t allowed to be there, or in any Orchard Park school building. Officials say he had previously violated the district’s Code of Conduct.

This wasn’t the only case pending against Dinero. In January of last year, officials say he entered Ellicott Elementary School twice in one day.

After being arraigned on a count of trespassing four days later, a no-contact order of protection banning Dinero from communicating with school district officials was issued.

Four months after this, the DA’s office says Dinero sent an email to the Superintendent of the school district, violating the order of protection. The following June, he was arraigned on one count of criminal contempt.

It’s not clear when Dinero will be back in court for the two pending cases against him. He has been a subject of controversy in the past related to COVID-19 policies.

Dinero remains released on his own recognizance.