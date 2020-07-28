Orchard Park man sentenced to six months in jail for fatal crash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A judge sentenced an Orchard Park man to six months behind bars for his part in a deadly crash.

33-year-old Daniel Witczak was driving under the influence when he crashed his car on Southwestern Boulevard last September.

Police found the car overturned and 100 feet away from the road.

38-year-old Corrine Bennett died at the scene.

Two other passengers were injured.

Witczak pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular manslaughter.

He’ll also serve five years of probation after he’s released from jail.