Orchard Park man tracked down by police after allegedly holding someone against her will

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man is charged with unlawful imprisonment and harassment after police said he fled from officers and was tracked through the woods.

Police said officers responding to a location on Scherff Road on Tuesday heard someone inside yelling for help. Once entering, police said they saw a female being dragged up a staircase and restrained by a male.

Police said the male fled from officers through a second-story window and ran into the woods. From there, a police perimeter was set up and the sheriff’s helicopter went up overhead.

Police said the male, Joseph Gallagher, was taken into custody when attempting to enter a house near Chestnut Ridge road and Gartman roads.

Police said Gallagher, 36, had violated two orders of protection by having contact with the female.

Gartman is also charged with felony criminal contempt.