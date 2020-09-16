Orchard Park Middle School reports case of COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park Middle School has reported a case of COVID-19.

School District Superintendent Matthew McGarrity did not identify whether this person was a student, staff or faculty member, but he says they were last present in the school on Monday.

The person who tested positive has been isolated, and the Erie County Department of Health is working to identify and contact their close contacts. Anyone identified as a close contact will be expected to follow the health department’s isolation guidelines before returning to school.

McGarrity says the school district’s buses and buildings are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a nightly basis.

