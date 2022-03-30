ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Now that the bills have a deal for a new stadium what will that mean for orchard park? Town officials are hoping this will spur more tourism money for the community.

“I’m really excited that the deal has been made and we know it’s going to be here in Orchard Park, I mean it’s a big deal,” said council member Joe Liberti. “Because the project, it’s much larger than what it is today. So I know there’s going to be more restaurants, there’s going to be more hotels, that is going to draw tourism to this area.”

To do that, the town will need to change its zoning code, which currently prohibits building new hotels higher than two stories.

“We need more of a place that people can come from out of town and visit and just feel comfortable and know that they have a place to stay,” Liberti said.

Patrick Kaler, who’s the CEO and President of Visit Buffalo Niagara. He told News 4, the new stadium could be the start of making Orchard Park and the South towns into a major destination center.

“So to think of hotels, restaurants, there’s going to have to be more around the area than just the stadium,” Kaler said. “I would encourage them to look at possibilities of other activities that will spur people to want to spend the night and necessitate new hotel rooms as well as restaurants and retail and all the things that would go into an entertainment district.”

Kaler says Visit Buffalo Niagara is excited Orchard Park is getting a new football stadium and the Bills are staying here in Western New York. Between football, baseball and hockey, buffalo does a good job attracting sports fans.

“People are excited about the Bills and this is one other way that people are taking note of Buffalo, what’s happening and the fact that we will have one of the newest stadiums in the country,” he said.