Orchard Park opts out of on-site marijuana consumption, but will allow retail sales

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Current Town of Orchard Park councilman and soon-to-be Town Supervisor Eugene Majchrzak says retail sales of marijuana will be allowed in the town.

Municipalities around western New York have been making the decision as to whether or not they’ll allow recreational marijuana shops to open. More than 400 towns and villages across the state have opted out of allowing them.

Currently, towns and villages have until December 31 if they want to opt-out of marijuana sales or on-site consumption licenses. If they don’t opt out by then, they won’t have an opportunity to after 2021.

Although retail sales in Orchard Park will be allowed, the town is opting out of on-site consumption of marijuana, such as through smoking or edibles. That counts for public places like lounges and bars.

Majchrzak, who is one half of the town board, alongside Conor Flynn, was opposed to allowing retail sales, but Flynn supports it. Since there was a stalemate, retail sales will be allowed.