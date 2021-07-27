Orchard Park Police Department holds annual open house

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department is holding its’ open house today, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The annual event aims to strengthen the relationship between the community and police.

“We have a fantastic community, a great relationship with our community and this just kind of helps us build on that,” said Orchard Park Police Officer Kristen Mazur. “It allows us to continue to spend some time with the kids and show them the different tools we use and job duties we perform.”

At no cost, officers will provide child IDs, car-seat checks and a hotdog lunch to those who attend. It takes place outside the Police Department at 4295 South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park.

Mazur has been the DARE officer throughout Orchard Park schools for the past seven years. “It’s important for kids to realize we’re community helpers, we’re not scary, we’re here to help them and keep everybody safe,” she said.

The open house is in conjunction with “Orchard Park Quaker Days,” celebrating the community all week long.

For more information on The Orchard Park Police Department or its’ programs, head here.