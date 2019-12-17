Orchard Park Police hosting first Shop with a Cop event Tuesday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Orchard Park Police are hosting their first Shop with a Cop event.

Tomorrow, at 6:15 p.m., twelve local kids will shop with a police officer and buy gifts for their family and themselves.

After the shopping, the kids will have dinner with their families and members of the police department. There will also be a visit from Santa and other guests.

Kids will have the opportunity to ask officers questions and tour police cars. They’ll also get a special police photo ID.

Dispatchers and members of the officer’s families will help out with gift wrapping and serving dinner.

The event is being held at the Orchard Park Target store, and Target is supplying a gift wrapping station and bag of treats for each child. Each family will also receive a Tops gift card to help them out this holiday season.