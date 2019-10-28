Orchard Park Police respond to Twin Oaks for man who barricaded himself inside

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Orchard Park Police Officers responded to the Twin Oaks Motel on Southwestern Boulevard at 7:12 a.m. last Wednesday for a report of a man hallucinating inside a room, armed with a knife, pounding on the walls, and yelling loudly.

Officers say they found the man barricaded inside under the influence of unknown substances when they arrived.

He continued to act irrationally and refused to let officers inside. The Emergency Response Team evacuated rooms next to the barricaded man.

Using a crisis negotiator, the Emergency Response Team began communicating with the 41-year-old man, according to Orchard Park Police.

The man eventually exited the room and surrendered to officers. Officers located evidence of illicit drug use and a replica AK-47 inside.

He received a psychiatric evaluation at ECMC.