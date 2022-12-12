ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say a driver was twice over the legal limit for alcohol when he was arrested on Sunday.

Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies found the suspect vehicle, police say, and Orchard Park officers spoke with the driver, according to the police department.

They say the driver showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. Identified by police as 61-year-old Buffalo resident Charles Kohut, he was charged with DWI and given a chemical breath test.

Kohut is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.