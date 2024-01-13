BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department is actively searching for 51-year-old Benjamin “Trey” Randle III, who is said to be missing and endangered.

Randle is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with green eyes and a beard. He was last seen leaving a residence Friday night on Abbott Road wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and sneakers.

Residents in the area of Abbott Road, Big Tree Road, Claifornia Road and Armor Duells Road are asked to check their yards, sheds, and surveillance cameras, and call 716-662-6444 should you find anything. First responders will likely be seen throughout this area.

There is no current danger to the community.