ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clever scammers are trying to trick people into thinking they’re from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Orchard Park police put out a warning about the scam on Wednesday night. They say people have been receiving emails from someone pretending to be from the DMV, asking for fine payments.

This isn’t the legitimate way of collecting fines, police say. Adding pressure, the email states that potential victims have a limited time to pay the fine.

“Fines from traffic tickets are a function of the local criminal court and you will be contacted via mail,” police wrote on Facebook.

