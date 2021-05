BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The return to 'normalcy' is much closer after the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks or physically distance in most places.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "We have all longed for this moment: when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."