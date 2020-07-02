Orchard Park softball travel team goes to Tennessee for tournament against OP league’s recommendation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orchard Park Starz 13 and under girls travel softball team is currently involved in a 4th of July tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Not only are they in one of the states included in New York’s travel advisory, they’re also playing teams from other hotspot states, like Texas.

We’re now told the team has been removed from the Starz organization and Orchard Park Little League.

Although people aren’t prohibited from going to these states like Tennessee, they are required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return, and earlier today, the team was still scheduled for games here in Western New York that would take place before the quarantine is up.

We spoke with Coach Tony Farina, and he says the team will quarantine, and he’ll be canceling any of the games.

The tournament his team is currently at goes through at least Saturday, July 4th.

The OP Starz organization falls under Orchard Park Little league.

Ted Phalon, who’s president of the little league, shared the following statement with News 4:

“As an organization we have distributed the NY state “INTERIM GUIDANCE FOR SPORTS AND RECREATION DURING THE COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY” to each travel team and they were advised not to participate in tournaments outside of our area. These teams operate as individual entities and any team’s decision to compete outside the WNY region was done independent of OPLL. We do not condone this team’s decision to travel and we will continue to investigate this incident. When this team returns from Tennessee they will be expected to quarantine for 14 days per NY states COVID travel advisory.”

Coach Farina says he, the players, and parents all understood the risks and says he’s trying to do his best by the players he knows hope to play in college.

He says he’s taken out his own insurance policy to make sure the team stays protected and was planning on becoming an independent team anyway.