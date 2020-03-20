Orchard Park Town and Village Municipal Center closed for two weeks due to coronavirus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Effective immediately, the Town and Village of Orchard Park Municipal Center is closed for two weeks minimum due to coronavirus.

While all offices are closed, this is how different departments will operate:

Police Remains open with full 24/7 response

Senior Center/CAC Phone calls are being forwarded to off site personnel

Building Inspector Dept. Manager to inspect large sites and come in as needed (payroll and bills)-phone calls forwarded-personnel to be called in as needed for emergencies

Town Clerk 1 Staff member to come in as needed (death cert’s, etc.)

Engineering/Sewer and Water Personnel to called in as needed for emergencies (site inspections, pump station inspections, DIG Safe NY, sewer repairs, etc.)

Highway A crew chief will be on call at all times for emergency response – personnel to be called in as needed

Supervisor Staff and Town Supervisor will work daily on opposite shifts

Village Office Phone calls are being forwarded – personnel to come in as needed

Village DPW On call for emergencies



Until further notice, all deliveries will be made to a central receiving area where all incoming mail and packages will be sanitized before circulation throughout the building, according to officials.