Orchard Park Town Board to vote on scheduling public hearing on tailgating issue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orchard Park Town Board’s agenda says members will vote tonight to schedule a public hearing on September 2 on the issue of tailgating in private lots.
Under state guidelines, people will not be allowed to tailgate in stadium owned or commercial lots.
But private lot owners we spoke with say they’ll fight to make sure they continue on the tradition.
At their last meeting, Orchard Park Town Board members announced they would decide whether to allow private lot owners to hold tailgating events.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.