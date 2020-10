ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A program to turn old railway rights of way, into walking paths, is being welcomed in most Western New York communities, but Rails to Trails has met resistance in Orchard Park.

The town board passed a resolution last night opposing the project.

Opponents say the trail would be close to several homeowner’s backyards.

The board added this would create safety and privacy issues for residents and could affect property values.