BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car just outside Highmark Stadium Monday night, the Orchard Park Police Department said.
Police said the collision happened on Southwestern Boulevard outside the stadium. The person struck was transported to a hospital.
Orchard Park police told News 4 the Erie County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit assisted at the scene.
The Orchard Park Police Department said on Facebook that a gray Toyota Camry left the scene with a damaged windshield. Police are looking for the car, which has Indiana license plates.
Route 20 is closed from Abbott Road to California Road due to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
