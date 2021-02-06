People in the Southtowns share their winter weather advice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– People in the Southtowns didn’t let snow get in the way of business.

News 4 spoke with the General Manager of Research and Design, a women’s fashion boutique in Orchard Park.

Marc Conaway says the plow drivers there have done a great job keeping the roads clear. But he says that doesn’t mean you should drive like you normally do, no matter where you’re going.

When asked what can make today so dangerous, he pointed to the mild winter so far.

“With a more mild winter and not having that many snowstorms, when you do get one, you have that lapse and you’re like oh wait it is a little slick and you do have to back off a little bit.” Marc Conaway, General Manager, Research and Design

One of the biggest pieces of advice Marc has is to keep an extra distance from the car in front of you.

Especially with white-out conditions popping up because of the wind, he says watch what you’re doing and what’s in front of you.

We also caught up with Olivia who was shoveling snow for spot coffee in Orchard Park.

She told us that even though it’s not the most fun thing to do, the Buffalo native says that’s just part of living here.

Olivia says her all-wheel-drive car helps, but there’s more to it than just that.

“Go slow, nowhere that you’re going will be more important than your life or the lives of others. So take it easy and don’t be in a rush.” Olivia, Shared Advice on Driving in Snow

And that’s good advice as we’ve been getting report after report of car accidents since the storm started yesterday.