Pepper spray from training exercise wafts over and alarms neighbors

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police acknowledge that pepper spray was used during training at a vacant house on North Buffalo Street in Orchard Park, where one man said he awoke from an afternoon nap to find himself suffering from the spray’s adverse effects.

Police said the house they used is also used by the fire department, and has a hole in the roof. The airborne spray traveled out of that hole.

Ken Pelsey says he wishes police had notified residents beforehand, and that they didn’t go through with it on a windy day.

Pelsey did talk to officers during the drill. He says that the effects of the pepper spray lasted about an hour, and that a neighbor was also affected.