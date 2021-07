ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of 3847 Southwestern Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police tell News 4 the person is in stable condition at ECMC, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

They are not releasing names due to the continued investigation by police and the Accident Investigation Unit of the West Seneca police.