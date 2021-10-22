Playground For All in Chestnut Ridge Park to open Friday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A very special project in Orchard Park is finished — the Playground For All at Chestnut Ridge Park.

The playground is a fully accessible space for children and adults.

Everything is made with a universal design that allows for a sensory-rich environment. It also has a scenic look at the park’s sledding hill and is located next to the casino.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will open the park Friday at 11 a.m.

