Police: Driver with gun, pot and no license arrested in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say they pulled over a driver who only had a learner’s permit after he was allegedly seen driving 23 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The traffic stop happened on Thursday, shortly before 8 p.m. Police say Jaylen Hawkins, 20, was driving on Southwestern Blvd. near Angle Rd.

When police approached the vehicle, they say they detected a strong odor of marijuana. According to officers, Hawkins stepped out of the vehicle, but while doing so, tried to conceal a bulky item into his pants pocket.

Police say they asked what this was, and according to them, the Buffalo man admitted to having a loaded handgun, but no permit for it. Inside his vehicle, police say they also found marijuana.

Hawkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana and seven traffic violations. He’ll be back in court on February 25.