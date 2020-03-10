Police searching for 2 people after assault, robbery incident leads to discovery of marijuana grow operation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested, and two are still outstanding as Orchard Park police continue to investigate an assault and robbery that led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation.

On Thursday morning, around 7:20, a bus driver told police he was flagged down by an 18-year-old man who claimed to have been beaten by three guys with guns.

A video on social media confirmed the victim’s report. Police say he was robbed of cash, jewelry and other personal property while staying at an address on Chestnut Ridge Rd.

In addition to this, the victim says he was beaten with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun, shot with a pellet gun, and repeatedly struck by and menaced with a machete.

A search was then performed at the Chestnut Ridge Rd. residence, where police found eight people inside. One of them, 19-year-old Jacob Page, was a suspect in the robbery and assault incident.

While searching the property, police found a loaded firearm, the victim’s property, large quantities of drug paraphernalia, and two disguised hidden, locked rooms.

These hidden rooms, inside the basement, housed what police described as “a large, sophisticated marijuana growing and packaging operation.”

Police say the inside of the residence was not safe, leading it to be condemned and boarded up.

Page was charged with assault, robbery, menacing and petit larceny before being arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Charges against two other people are pending.