ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend could have some difficult winter weather conditions with lake effect snow setting up in the Southtowns. Wind, snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast and fans will need to prepare.

The weekend could feature inches of snow that are a nuisance during the commute to and from the stadium. The wind could gust could exceed 40 miles per hour at times and daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with the wind chill being much lower than that.

Orchard Park Police said it is difficult to deal with snow and significant weather on a normal day and a Bills game will add additional challenges.

“We also know that weather events here in Orchard Park without 70 to 80,000 extra people are difficult to manage and they present a lot of issues for us to try and navigate,” Chief Patrick Fitzgerald of Orchard Park Police said.

Police say if you are coming to the game don’t get to the stadium too early because that could slow down plows as they clear any morning flakes and continue pretreating roads.

During the game, crews will clear the roads as best they can so that post-game, fans can get home.

Police recommend having emergency supplies in your car in case you get stuck on the drive home.

“We don’t know what those road conditions are going to be like, we don’t know what the weather conditions are going to be like. We request that those attending the game prepare like we do for the worst, hoping that it’s not necessary,” Chief Fitzgerald said.

The state department of transportation says crews will be working this weekend to make sure roads are treated before snow falls and continue removing snow as it falls.

NYSDOT is responsible for snow removal on state highways, which in the area of Highmark Stadium includes Routes 20, 20A, 62, 179 and 219. Crews will be working through the weekend first pre-treating then plowing state highways. Additional plow trucks will be working to treat and remove snow and ice from state highways around the stadium during the game. A towing contractor will be activated to aide if necessary. Our goal is to provide an enhanced response throughout the game in order to have roads in the best condition for traffic exiting the stadium. We will continue our coordination with Erie County officials in order to ensure a seamless response plan between State and County agencies before, during, and after the game. Susan Surdej, Region 5 Public Information Officer New York State Department of Transportation

Meanwhile, some fans are planning their day already. Many say they plan to wear a lot of layers and use a lot of hand warmers to make sure they stay warm during the game.

“Start out with the Under Armor underneath, sweatshirt on top, Canada Goose [coat], hat, gloves, and then you put the toe warmers to keep your feet warm,” Cynthia Clark of Hamburg said.

Others say they plan to wait out the weather and tailgate after the game so the roads can clear.

“Most of the time what we do after the game is we tailgate again. we light a fire cook again and then two hours after that the Sheriffs come around and tell us to leave. By that time the roads will be cleared anyway,” Bernie Tolbert, a longtime Bills fan and season ticket holder, said.

News 4 also talked with a private lot owner who says he will plow and clear his yard before he opens it for fans, but after the game, it is a different story. It is nearly impossible to plow any fallen snow because of the amount of cars in the lot.

The bottom line is make sure you and your family and friends are prepared for this game because of the additional hurdles Mother Nature is throwing our way.