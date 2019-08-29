PREVIEW: Bills take on Vikings in final preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In their final preseason game of the year, the Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s the last chance for Bills players to show what they’ve got before cuts to the roster are made.
