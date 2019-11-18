Rear-end crash leads to Leandra’s Law DWI arrest in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Orchard Park Police investigated a two-car, rear-end crash last Friday at 5 p.m.

Police tell News 4 the crash happened on North Freeman Road near East Quaker Street when a black Audi rear-ended the other car while stopped in traffic.

The driver of the Audi, 35-year-old Thomas Quinn of Orchard Park, was drinking before the crash, showed signs of intoxication, and traveled with his three-year-old son in the car, according to Orchard Park Police.

While an officer attempted to give Quinn a breath test at the scene, he exposed himself and began to urinate in the roadway, and the direction of the officer. He also failed field sobriety tests.

Police took Quinn into custody for DWI, and at the police station, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

Quinn is charged with Leandra’s Law aggravated DWI, DWI, failure to submit a breath test, following too closely, public lewdness, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say Quinn was released after posting bail.

His son was not injured in the crash and was turned over to the custody of a family member.