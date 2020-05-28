Red Cross delivers gift bags to staff at Father Baker Manor on Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The American Red Cross is sending a big thank you to frontline workers at a hard-hit nursing home and other Catholic Health facilities.

The Red Cross delivered gift bags to staff at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park.

The reusable bags contain hand sanitizer, toiletries, cell phone accessories, and more.

They’re meant to be a way to say thanks to the staff supporting residents throughout the pandemic.

The Red Cross delivered the gift bags to a total of four long-term care facilities today.