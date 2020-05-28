1  of  2
Breaking News
First victim of early morning shootings in Tonawanda dies, sources say Gov. Cuomo signing order letting businesses deny entry to people without face coverings
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Red Cross delivers gift bags to staff at Father Baker Manor on Thursday

Orchard Park

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The American Red Cross is sending a big thank you to frontline workers at a hard-hit nursing home and other Catholic Health facilities.

The Red Cross delivered gift bags to staff at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park.

The reusable bags contain hand sanitizer, toiletries, cell phone accessories, and more.

They’re meant to be a way to say thanks to the staff supporting residents throughout the pandemic.

The Red Cross delivered the gift bags to a total of four long-term care facilities today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss