Report: Bills fan assaulted by deputy will receive $1.1 million in settlement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Bills fan assaulted by an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy will receive more than a million dollars in a settlement.

According to The Buffalo News, Erie County will pay $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Nicholas Belsito.

The former University at Buffalo student’s civil rights were violated when a Sheriff’s deputy beat him outside a Buffalo Bills game in 2017.

