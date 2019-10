ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Flu season is just around the corner and WNY Immediate Care staff were working to help hundreds of people get protected by offering drive-thru flu clinics at three locations.

"You literally just drive up, register, drive to the next station, the nurse will give you a flu shot and you'll even get a little treat before you leave," said Dr. Joseph Chow, president of WNY Immediate Care, during the drive-thru clinic at the Orchard Park WNY Immediate Care Saturday morning. Clinics were also held at locations in Cheektowaga and Amherst.