ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Traffic patterns will look different for those headed to the Bills game this Sunday.
Abbott Road will be closed in front of the stadium starting at 8 a.m. and after the game, Big Tree Road will be one way heading eastbound. All stadium lots will open at 9 a.m.
The Erie County Sheriff’s office says that if you’re not attending the game, you should avoid the area.
New on WIVB.com
- Road closures and traffic patterns for Bills-Texans game
- Iroquois remains unbeaten after 19-14 win over Pioneer
- Lackawanna man from Guinea charged for illegally trying to become a naturalized US citizen
- Genesee County Sheriff’s office looking for information on pair suspected in Bills merchandise theft from a Batavia store
- Law enforcement facing ‘very difficult terrain’ in search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve