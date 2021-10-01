Road closures and traffic patterns for Bills-Texans game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Traffic patterns will look different for those headed to the Bills game this Sunday.

Abbott Road will be closed in front of the stadium starting at 8 a.m. and after the game, Big Tree Road will be one way heading eastbound. All stadium lots will open at 9 a.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says that if you’re not attending the game, you should avoid the area.

