Road closures for Saturday’s Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has provided a traffic plan for this Saturday night’s Bills game against the Ravens.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 5:15 p.m.
  • The road will remain closed until after the game.
  • Parking pass holders can still access Lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Rd, but there is no through traffic.
    • Lot 2 can only be accessed  by traveling north from Big Tree Road.
    • Lot 6 can only be accessed by traveling south from Southwestern Blvd.
  • Drivers not attending the game are advised to find alternate routes.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Rte. 20a will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday.
  • The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the game.

The Bills will play the Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

