Road closures for Saturday’s Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has provided a traffic plan for this Saturday night’s Bills game against the Ravens.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 5:15 p.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game.
- Parking pass holders can still access Lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Rd, but there is no through traffic.
- Lot 2 can only be accessed by traveling north from Big Tree Road.
- Lot 6 can only be accessed by traveling south from Southwestern Blvd.
- Drivers not attending the game are advised to find alternate routes.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Rte. 20a will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday.
- The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the game.
The Bills will play the Ravens at 8:15 p.m.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.