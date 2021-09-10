Road closures, traffic patterns for Bills home opener

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) - Deanne Quinn Miller admits it is difficult to wrap her head around the fact that it has been 50 years since the riot which claimed her father's life. She can barely believe it.

Billy Quinn is one of 43 people who died after inmates at Attica Correctional Facility rioted on September 9, 1971. Most of them lost their life four days later, when over the course of 15 minutes New York State Police re-took the prison in a raid filled with gunfire.