ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of die-hard Bills fans will be saying their vows in front of thousands of people.

Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli won the contest to get married at halftime of this weekend’s Bills-Patriots game.

Out of nearly 1,400 couples who entered, the Rochester couple was selected.

The couple told the Bills this was a Hail Mary, but they scored a touchdown.