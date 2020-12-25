Saint Bernadette warns of positive COVID-19 test after youth event

Orchard Park

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park says someone at the Youth Worship and Mass event from this past Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

There was not much information given about the person who tested positive, but Saint Bernadette says they are symptomatic.

Those who attended the 8:05 p.m. event may want to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss