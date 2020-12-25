Saint Bernadette warns of positive COVID-19 test after youth event

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park says someone at the Youth Worship and Mass event from this past Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

There was not much information given about the person who tested positive, but Saint Bernadette says they are symptomatic.

Those who attended the 8:05 p.m. event may want to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms.