Saint Bernadette warns of positive COVID-19 test after youth event

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park says someone at the Youth Worship and Mass event from this past Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.
There was not much information given about the person who tested positive, but Saint Bernadette says they are symptomatic.
Those who attended the 8:05 p.m. event may want to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.