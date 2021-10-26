Second man involved in Orchard Park home invasion sentenced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wayne County man has admitted to attempted burglary following a home invasion in Orchard Park.

In August 2019, Albert Webber, 40, and 41-year-old Town of Tonawanda resident Anthony Busch unlawfully went into the home of an elderly couple. Previously, Busch was employed by the couple as a home improvement contractor.

During this the time of the home invasion, prosecutors say Webber pointed a gun at the female victim and demanded her purse and other property.

Previously, Busch pleaded guilty to grand larceny, as well as second and third-degree burglary. Following this, in July 2020, Busch was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Webber, who prosecutors say is a second violent felony offender, will be sentenced on December 2. He faces up to seven years in prison, and remains in custody without bail.