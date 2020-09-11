Socially distant option for Sunday’s game; The Wings Meeting Place

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a spot to watch the game, while staying socially distanced? The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park offers plenty of space.

“It’s always exciting to have a season opener,” said Joe DeMarco. “Who would’ve thought it would be like this, but we’re going to make the best of it.”

The Wings Meeting Place has more than 14-thousand square feet of covered space, additional outdoor seating, 22 TVs and 50 speakers. Tables are spaced 6 feet apart.

Patrons need to wear a mask and social distance until arriving at their table. Once sat down, they’ll be able to enjoy food and drinks.

It also provides a family-friendly atmosphere complete with ducks, fish and even two goats!

Throughout the pavilion are photo slide shows, signage and angels, meant to help people learn about Wings Flights of Hope. The organization provides free flights for patients and families in need of medical care.

Founder Joe DeMarco has been a volunteer pilot for 16 years. “When we go out we have a mission, we have a purpose and it’s so rewarding to be a part of someone’s fight to survive,” said DeMarco.

He’s flown more than 5000 people in need to hospitals throughout the North East.

The organization runs on volunteers and donations. It’s largest fundraiser was canceled this year due to COVID-19. You can donate here.

