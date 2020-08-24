Southtowns YMCA offering child care program

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For parents looking to figure out a plan for their kids this fall, the YMCA is offering a solution.

Full day child care on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be offered at the Southtowns Family YMCA and the W.T. Hoag Education Center. This is for kids who are in Pre-K through fifth grade.

Care at the YMCA will coincide with the Orchard Park Central School District’s calendar year, starting September 9.

On the days Orchard Park schools are closed, care may be provided through the YMCA’s “Vacation Club,” which operates similarly to a summer camp. A separate registration and an additional fee are required for this.

Care at W.T. Hoag will follow the Lake Shore Central School District calendar and start on September 8. On the days that Lake Shore schools are not in session, this program will not be offered.

Child care enrollment forms can be found here and submitted to STbilling@ymcabn.org.

Program questions can be directed to jbari@ymcabn.org or by calling (716) 674-9622.

