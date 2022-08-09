ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the SPCA, officers from the SPCA Serving Erie County were called to an Orchard Park property by police on Sunday to assist several animals.

Among the animals were dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse. Police reported that the animals were found inside a single cramped trailer, which the SPCA removed the animals from upon arrival.

The SPCA is reportedly working with the Orchard Park Police Department on pending animal cruelty charges. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, none of the animals have been surrendered to the SPCA. Further details are not available at this time, as the investigation remains open.