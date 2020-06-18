Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants under DACA
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 269 active closings. Click for more details.

St. Joseph Post-Acute Center discharges 100th COVID patient

Orchard Park

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park just hit a big milestone.

Doctors discharged their 100th COVID-19 patient this week.

97 year-old Ruby Elliott was brought back to the Brookdale Senior Living community in Williamsville after overcoming the coronavirus.

Catholic Health opened the post-acute center in April.

It offers short-term rehabilitation for COVID-19 patients discharged from Catholic Health hospital, but who aren’t able to safely return home or to nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss