St. Joseph Post-Acute Center discharges 100th COVID patient

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park just hit a big milestone.

Doctors discharged their 100th COVID-19 patient this week.

97 year-old Ruby Elliott was brought back to the Brookdale Senior Living community in Williamsville after overcoming the coronavirus.

Catholic Health opened the post-acute center in April.

It offers short-term rehabilitation for COVID-19 patients discharged from Catholic Health hospital, but who aren’t able to safely return home or to nursing homes.