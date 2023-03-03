ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Bello Voice Studio in Orchard Park got instructions on how to move and sing like superstars on Friday.
Melanie Lewis, a choreographer and movement coach who has worked with multiple celebrities including Cher, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears, started a workshop with vocal students at Bello Voice Studio on “movement coaching,” which is when singers connect their movements to the lyrics. Lewis says she loves teaching younger kids and helping the next generation.
“I love seeing the quick shift from not having any idea what to do with themselves, even though it will be a slow go, finding there way finding their voice through movement as well,” Lewis said.
Students will take what they learned and add it to their performances this weekend.
