Students in Orchard Park begin hybrid or remote school year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Orchard Park students went back to school today.

Students will learn in a hybrid model if they didn’t choose to learn fully remote.

According to the district’s reopening plan, there are markings in all hallways for one-way foot traffic and any excess furniture that would promote gatherings, was removed.

Water fountains were turned off but students can still fill up water bottles at various water bottle filling stations.

And if a student shows any COVID symptoms they are sent to a designated spot, where a staff member with PPE will help get the student home.

Leaders say if a child has just a sniffle, they don’t want that student at school.

Elementary students in Orchard Park will eat lunch in their classrooms unless there is a major food allergy.

Middle and high school students will sit at individual desks in the cafeteria.