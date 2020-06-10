Students, parents organize parade to thank pre-school teacher in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in Orchard Park are thanking a pre-school teacher for her hard work during the pandemic.

Sally Stephen went out of her way to stay in contact with her students through Zoom and email.

So, to show their appreciation, all of the parents got together and made a yearbook for her, with the kids’ pictures.

But that’s not all Sally received. They also organized a drive-by parade with the help of the Orchard Park EMS and fire departments.

In the video above, people can be seen driving by and cheering. Some even made signs for Sally!